World Hepatitis Day on July 28

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :World Hepatitis Day will be marked on July 28 (Wednesday) across the globe including Pakistan to promote awareness of hepatitis, a disease that affects the liver.

The World Hepatitis Alliance first launched World Hepatitis Day in 2008. Following on, the UN declared official recognition of this event in 2010.

Organizations such as the United Nations and the World Hepatitis Alliance work with individuals and community groups work were working to promote awareness raising campaigns worldwide about hepatitis.

On the day information regarding Hepatitis is distributed via social media, newspapers, posters, and through the World Health Organization (WHO) website.

Hepatitis simply means inflammation of the liver and can be caused by a number of factors. One of the most common causes of chronic (long-term) hepatitis is viral infection.

According to the World Hepatitis Alliance, about 500 million people are currentlyinfected with chronic hepatitis B or C and 1 in 3 people have been exposed to one orboth viruses.