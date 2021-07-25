UrduPoint.com
World Hepatitis Day On July 28

Sun 25th July 2021

World Hepatitis Day on July 28

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :World Hepatitis Day will be marked on July 28 (Wednesday) across the globe including Pakistan to promote awareness of hepatitis, a liver-related disease.

The World Hepatitis Alliance first launched World Hepatitis Day in 2008. Following on, the UN declared official recognition of this event in 2010.

Organizations such as the United Nations and the World Hepatitis Alliance work with individuals and community groups to promote awareness raising campaigns about hepatitis worldwide.

On the day, information regarding Hepatitis is distributed via social media, newspapers, posters, and through the World Health Organization (WHO) website.

Hepatitis simply means inflammation of the liver and can be caused by a number of factors. One of the most common causes of chronic (long-term) hepatitis is viral infection.

According to the World Hepatitis Alliance, about 500 million people are currently infected with chronic hepatitis B or C and 1 in 3 people have been exposed to one or both viruses.

