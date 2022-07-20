UrduPoint.com

World Hepatitis Day On July 28

Published July 20, 2022

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :World Hepatitis Day will be observed here on July 28 like all over the country.

Various seminars and awareness walks will be organized across the district by the Health department as well as private organizations.

Pakistan Medical Association President Dr Sikandar Warriach said that World Hepatitis Day is observed every year, aims to raise global awareness of hepatitis — a group of infectious diseases known as hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E and encourage prevention, diagnosis and treatment.

He said that hepatitis affects hundreds of millions of people worldwide, causing acute and chronic disease and killing close to 1.34 million people every year.

Hepatitis can cause inflammation of the liver both acutely and chronically, and can kill a person, he said.

An awareness seminar and walk would be organized under the auspices of PMAin Sargodha to make people aware of this fatal disease,he added.

