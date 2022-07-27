World Hepatitis Day on July 28

Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) has chalked out an elaborate program on the day for public awareness, on July 28, from 9 a.m to 4 p.m, at Suleman Dawood Auditorium, Transplant Tower, SIUT here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) has chalked out an elaborate program on the day for public awareness, on July 28, from 9 a.m to 4 p.m, at Suleman Dawood Auditorium, Transplant Tower, SIUT here.

A team of doctors and specialists will be present at SIUT to provide expert advice to the public, and carry out free Hepatitis B and C tests, Hepatitis B vaccination, Dietary advice, Video, and Question/Answer sessions.