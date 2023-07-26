Open Menu

World Hepatitis Day To Be Marked On 28th

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 26, 2023 | 04:30 PM

World Hepatitis Day to be marked on 28th

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :The World Hepatitis Day will be marked in the district on July 28 (Friday).

Various awareness seminars, programmes and walk would be arranged under government and private health organizations to highlight dangers and treatment about hepatitis.

A renowned liver specialist, Dr Muhammad Khan talking to APP, said one of the most common causes of chronic (long-term) hepatitis is viral infection.

According to the World Hepatitis Alliance, about 500 million people were currently infectedwith chronic hepatitis B or C and one in three people had been exposed to one or bothviruses, he said.

