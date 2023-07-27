Open Menu

World Hepatitis Day To Be Marked Tomorrow

July 27, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :World Hepatitis Day will be marked on Friday (July 28) across the globe including Pakistan to promote awareness of hepatitis, a disease that affects the liver.

One way of preventing hepatitis is to get a vaccine against the disease before traveling.

The United Nations and the World Hepatitis Alliance work with individuals and community groups to promote awareness raising campaigns worldwide about hepatitis. Information about World Hepatitis Day is usually distributed via social media, newspapers, posters, and through the World Health Organization (WHO) website.

Hepatitis simply means inflammation of the liver and can be caused by different things. One of the most common causes of chronic (long-term) hepatitis is viral infection. According to the World Hepatitis Alliance, about 500 million people are currently infected with chronic hepatitis B or C and 1 in 3 people have been exposed to one or both viruses.

The World Hepatitis Alliance first launched World Hepatitis Day in 2008. Following on, the UN declared official recognition of this event in 2010.

More Stories From Pakistan