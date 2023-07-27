World Hepatitis Day tomorrow

Like elseware in the globe, the World Hepatitis Day is being observed in the provincial capital on July 28 (Friday) with an aim to promote awareness of hepatitis, a disease that affects the liver

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Like elseware in the globe, the World Hepatitis Day is being observed in the provincial capital on July 28 (Friday) with an aim to promote awareness of hepatitis, a disease that affects the liver.

Dr Tehseen Riaz from Jinnah Hospital told APP here on Thursday that annual observance focuses attention on the huge impact of viral hepatitis infection globally, adding with more than 350 million people worldwide living with either chronic hepatitis B or C.

Various organizations in Lahore will mark the day with an objective to give acquaintanceto people, what needs to be done to strengthen efforts in prevention, screening and controlof viral hepatitis, he informed.