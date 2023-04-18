World Heritage Day observed at Hazar University Mansehra

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :The Hazara University Museum on Tuesday observed World Heritage Day to raise awareness about the importance of protecting cultural heritage and to celebrate the diversity of the world's heritage.

The day was observed under the guidance of the Higher education Commission (HEC), Pakistan and with the administrative support of the Department of Archaeology Hazara University Mansehra, said the university spokesman.

The aim of marking the day at Hazara University Museum was to promote awareness about the importance of preserving cultural heritage, such as historic buildings, monuments, and archaeological sites. It was also aimed to encourage people to appreciate the diversity of the world's heritage and participate in the preservation and protection of these sites.

A large number of male and female students from local private and public institutions along with many stakeholders participated in the celebration ceremony.

Chairman Archaeology Dr Shakirullah briefed the participants about the museum exhibitions and heritage sites of the region.

He explained that cultural heritage was not just a thing of the past, but something that was still relevant today and will continue to shape the future.

He said that such activities promote understanding and appreciation of cultural heritage and create awareness about the threats that these sites face, such as climate change, natural disasters, and human activities.

World Heritage Day, also known as International Day for Monuments and Sites, is observed every year on April 18. The idea of celebrating World Heritage Day was proposed by the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) in 1982 and was later approved by the United Nations General Assembly in 1983.

The date, April 18, was chosen to commemorate the day when the Convention Concerning the Protection of World Cultural and Natural Heritage was adopted by UNESCO in 1982.

Every year, a theme is chosen for World Heritage Day to focus on a specific aspect of cultural heritage. The theme for 2022 was "Heritage and Climate" while the theme of 2023 is "Heritage Changes".