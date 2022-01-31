UrduPoint.com

A virtual conference titled "Salam from around the world" will be conducted tomorrow (Tuesday) via Facebook live to celebrate the World Hijab Day (WHD) to stress its significance and ensure protection to muslim women's right to wear a head scarf

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :A virtual conference titled "Salam from around the world" will be conducted tomorrow (Tuesday) via Facebook live to celebrate the World Hijab Day (WHD) to stress its significance and ensure protection to muslim women's right to wear a head scarf.

Ambassadors of this institute and various women who opted to wear hijab (head covering worn by women, mostly muslims) from different walks of life globally will be participating in the webinar to share their motivational journeys.

This event will be 10th in the series conducted annually same day each year for raising awareness and eradicating misconceptions about muslim women and their choice to dress modestly.

WHD is the initiative of a New York resident of Bangladeshi origins, Nazma Khan, who started this movement on February 1, 2013 with the first annual hijab day to inculcate religious tolerance and understanding by inviting women, either non-Hijabi Muslims or non-Muslim to join and experience the world through hijab for one day.

Nazma, who practices modest fashion herself, went through a lot of struggles and discriminations due to misunderstandings people had about modestly dressed women.

The campaign starts 12 am on February 1, where women are invited to share their hijab story or a picture of them donning a headscarf of their liking on social media to honour the modestly covered females worldwide, for their resilience and efforts in staying firm on their decision despite discriminations and hurdles that may come, and lend their voice for the cause to end the hate and harassment against Muslim women in modest clothing.

