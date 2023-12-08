Open Menu

World Human Right Day Celebrated At Lower Dir

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2023 | 07:23 PM

World Human Right Day celebrated at Lower Dir

District Administration in collaboration with the District Youth, Sports, and Child Protection Unit here Friday arranged a seminar to celebrate “International Human Rights Day 2023” in Govt Centennial Model High School Timergara

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) District Administration in collaboration with the District Youth, sports, and Child Protection Unit here Friday arranged a seminar to celebrate “International Human Rights Day 2023” in Govt Centennial Model High school Timergara.

The event was attended by many officials of district administration and members of civil society.

Recitation, naat, speeches, and national songs were part of the celebration.

On the occasion, speakers highlighted the significance of people's rights to ensure their welfare.

They said that the protection of basic rights is vital for the growth of society and for preserving its very existence.

Shields and certificates were also distributed among organizers for their efforts to celebrate that day and create awareness.

Related Topics

Sports Civil Society Timergara Event Government

Recent Stories

Tareen, Aun meet Shehbaz, discuss elections

Tareen, Aun meet Shehbaz, discuss elections

11 minutes ago
 Citizens urged to report hateful, blasphemous cont ..

Citizens urged to report hateful, blasphemous content to respective social media ..

11 minutes ago
 PU holds seminar on 'Contemporary Struggle for Ide ..

PU holds seminar on 'Contemporary Struggle for Identity in India'

15 minutes ago
 Hundreds held underground in South Africa gold min ..

Hundreds held underground in South Africa gold mine protest

15 minutes ago
 Rs.528.1m imposed on 4,495 electricity thieves, 42 ..

Rs.528.1m imposed on 4,495 electricity thieves, 4277 booked

15 minutes ago
 Brick-kilns imposed Rs 300,000 fine

Brick-kilns imposed Rs 300,000 fine

15 minutes ago
Crackdown conducted against violators of price con ..

Crackdown conducted against violators of price control act and health safety sta ..

11 minutes ago
 Putin to run again for president in March 2024: ag ..

Putin to run again for president in March 2024: agencies

11 minutes ago
 Court acquits Ahad Cheema in assets beyond means r ..

Court acquits Ahad Cheema in assets beyond means reference

11 minutes ago
 Seminar on "Safe Food City Project: Food Safety as ..

Seminar on "Safe Food City Project: Food Safety as a Collective Responsibility" ..

11 minutes ago
 Sehat Sahulat cards are for the poor only: Punjab ..

Sehat Sahulat cards are for the poor only: Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Prof ..

11 minutes ago
 Five drug peddlers held, over 5 kg hashish recover ..

Five drug peddlers held, over 5 kg hashish recovered

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan