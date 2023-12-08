World Human Right Day celebrated at Lower Dir

District Administration in collaboration with the District Youth, Sports, and Child Protection Unit here Friday arranged a seminar to celebrate “International Human Rights Day 2023” in Govt Centennial Model High School Timergara

The event was attended by many officials of district administration and members of civil society.

Recitation, naat, speeches, and national songs were part of the celebration.

On the occasion, speakers highlighted the significance of people's rights to ensure their welfare.

They said that the protection of basic rights is vital for the growth of society and for preserving its very existence.

Shields and certificates were also distributed among organizers for their efforts to celebrate that day and create awareness.