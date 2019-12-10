UrduPoint.com
World Human Rights Day Observed In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 11:06 PM

World Human Rights Day observed in Faisalabad

The district administration, Faisalabad Union of Journalist and Association of Women for Awareness and Motivation (AWAM) jointly observed World Human Rights Day here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) -:The district administration, Faisalabad Union of Journalist and Association of Women for Awareness and Motivation (AWAM) jointly observed World Human Rights Day here on Tuesday.

In this connection, a seminar was orgnaised at Metropolitan Corporation hall which was presided over by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (revenue) Fazal-e-Rabbi Cheema, Incharge Department of History Government College University Faisalabd Rizwanullah Cocab, Director AWAM Nazia Sardar, FUJ General Secretary Nadeem Javed and others attended the seminar.

Addressing on the occasion, the DC said that grave human rights violations were being committed in the held Kashmir by Indian forces due to which, the government had decided to observe the World Human Rights Day as Kashmir solidarity day.

He said the Pakistani nation was standing with the Kashmiri brethren and would continue the moral, diplomatic and political support till their independence.

He said the Kashmir issue was the longstanding issue, adding the Kashmir would get freedom soon .

Incharge Department of History GCUF Rizwanullah Cocab, Director AWAM Nazia Sardar and Nadeem Javed also spoke on the occasion.

