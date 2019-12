(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :The World Human Rights Day will be observed here on December 10.

Under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, the district administration has chalked out various programmes to mark the day.

Rallies, walks, seminars and other programmes will be held to condemn the worst violation of human rights in the Indian occupied Kashmir.