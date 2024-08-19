World Humanitarian Day Being Observed Today
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 19, 2024 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) World Humanitarian Day is being celebrated across Pakistan and around the globe on Monday.
This day was initiated by the UN General Assembly in year 2009 with the purpose of recognizing and encouraging the dedication of humanitarian workers and organizations committed to the welfare of humanity worldwide.
This year's theme centers on protecting civilians from attacks during wars.
The United Nations promotes this agenda for the 2024 campaign using the hashtag #ActForHumanity.
