World Humanitarian Day Marked

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 01:54 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Like other parts of the globe World Humanitarian Day marked here on Monday (August 19) to honour aid workers around the world who risk their lives to help save and improve the lives of others.

The United Nations Secretary General on the day says in a message, "We pay special tribute to women humanitarians and the huge difference they make for millions of women, men and children in urgent need".

"From supporting civilians caught up in crisis to addressing disease outbreaks, women humanitarians are on the front lines. Their presence makes aid operations more effective by increasing their reach. It also improves the humanitarian response to gender-based violence, which increases during emergencies. Today, and for the rest of this month, we invite them to share their powerful stories through their online and social media platforms. In doing so, we reaffirm our commitment to strengthening the role of women in humanitarian operations.

World leaders, and all parties to conflict, must ensure that humanitarians are protected from harm, as required under international law. Serious violations of international humanitarian and human rights law continue around the world. They must be investigated and prosecuted.

On World Humanitarian Day and every day, we stand up for humanitarian workers around the world." On World Humanitarian Day 2019, "We honour the work of women in crises throughout the world.

We focus on the unsung heroes, who have long been working on the front lines in their own communities in some of the most difficult terrains, from the war-wounded in Afghanistan, to the food insecure in the Sahel, to those who have lost their homes and livelihoods in places such as Central African Republic, South Sudan, Syria and Yemen. And we salute the efforts of women aid workers from across the world, who rally to people in need".

Women make up a large number of those who risk their lives to save others. They are often the first to respond and the last to leave. These women deserve to be celebrated. They are needed today as much as ever to strengthen the global humanitarian response. And world leaders as well as non-state actors must ensure that they, and all humanitarians, are guaranteed the protection afforded to them under international law.

On 19 August 2003, a terrorist attack hit the United Nations headquarters in Baghdad, killing 22 people. Among those who lost their lives was Sergio Vieira de Mello, the UN's top representative in Iraq.

Five years later, the General Assembly adopted a resolution designating 19 August as World Humanitarian Day. Every year since then, the humanitarian community has organized global campaigns to commemorate WHD, advocating for the safety and security of humanitarian aid workers and for the survival, well-being and dignity of people affected by crises.

