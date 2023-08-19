Open Menu

World Humanitarian Day Observed

August 19, 2023

Like other parts of the world "the World Humanitarian Day" was observed on Saturday across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :Like other parts of the world "the World Humanitarian Day" was observed on Saturday across the country.

Established by the UN in 2009, this day commemorates the anniversary of the bombing of the United Nations headquarters in Iraq. In which, 22 people lost their lives, including the UN's High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The day pays tribute to the thousands of humanitarian workers who gave their lives and suffered injuries in the course of their work.

This is the day to honor all those workers who continue their service to provide support and protection to people in need.

On 19 August, people come together to honour humanitarians around the world who strive to meet ever-growing global needs. No matter the danger or the hardship, humanitarians venture deep into disaster-stricken regions and on the front lines of conflict, strive to save and protect people in need.

