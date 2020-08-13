UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Humanitarian Day To Be Marked On Aug 19

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 08:20 PM

World Humanitarian Day to be marked on Aug 19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :United Nation (UN) World Humanitarian Day will be marked on August 19 across the globe including Pakistan.

August 19 is the anniversary of the 2003 Canal Hotel bombing in Baghdad where twenty-two people lost their lives including, UN's High Commissioner for Human Rights and the Special Representative of the Secretary-General to Iraq, Sergio Vieira de Mello.

World Humanitarian Day is a day dedicated to humanitarians worldwide, as well as to increase public understanding of humanitarian assistance activities.

The day honors all humanitarians who have worked in the promotion of the humanitarian cause, and those who have lost their lives in the cause of duty.

It aims to increase public awareness about humanitarian assistance activities worldwide and the importance of international cooperation.

The day aims to honor humanitarian workers who have lost their lives or injured themselves in the course of their work, and to acknowledge the ongoing work of humanitarian staff around the world.

Many communities and organizations try to increase the importance of humanitarians by distributing publicity and information material.

For the year 2010 and beyond, it is anticipated that World Humanitarian Day will focus on humanitarian themes to help increase public awareness.

Humanitarians provide support for different world challenges such as hunger, gender-based violence, refugees and displaced people, help for children, as well as clean water and access to sanitation.

More than 700 humanitarian workers have died or experienced the most dangerous situations while trying to help those in need.

The increasing economic crisis and global challenges such as poverty, global health problems, increase prices and the rising number of people on the move, increases the need for humanitarians each year.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured World United Nations Water Iraq Hotel Died Baghdad Turkish Lira August All Refugee

Recent Stories

Joint statement of the United States, the State of ..

9 minutes ago

RAKTDA announces strong performance in initial rec ..

24 minutes ago

UAE underscores need for holistic approach to peac ..

39 minutes ago

UAE-Netherlands Political Consultation Committee d ..

54 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates 13 Aug 2 ..

2 hours ago

Russia's Yandex Says Officers Came to Minsk Office ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.