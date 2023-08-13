Open Menu

World Humanitarian Day To Be Marked On Aug 19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 13, 2023 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :World Humanitarian Day will be marked on August 19 (Saturday) across the globe including Pakistan the day honors all humanitarians who have worked in the promotion of the humanitarian cause, and those who have lost their lives in the cause of duty.

It aims to increase public awareness about humanitarian assistance activities worldwide and the importance of international cooperation.

World Humanitarian Day is a day dedicated to humanitarians worldwide, as well as to increase public understanding of humanitarian assistance activities.

The day aims to honor humanitarian workers who have lost their lives or injured themselves in the course of their work and to acknowledge the ongoing work of humanitarian staff around the world.

Many communities and organizations try to increase the importance of humanitarians by distributing publicity and information material.

Additionally, some try to speak to the press to help spread these key messages of World Humanitarian Day, while other groups organize public events worldwide that feature humanitarian work.

For the year 2010 and beyond, it is anticipated that World Humanitarian Day will focus on particular humanitarian themes to help increase public awareness.

Humanitarians provide life-saving assistance to millions of people worldwide.

They place their own lives at risk to help others in conflict zones and areas of natural hazards.

More than 700 humanitarian workers have died or experienced the most dangerous situations while trying to help those in need.

Humanitarians provide support for different world challenges such as hunger, gender-based violence, refugees and displaced people, help for children, as well as clean water and access to sanitation.

The total number of people affected by natural disasters has risen over the past decade, and about 211 million people are directly affected each year. Women and children are especially affected because of their ongoing struggles with poverty, insecurity, hunger, poor health and environmental decline.

There are new and difficult challenges that arise each year that will require more flexible funding and adaptable humanitarian work.

The increasing economic crisis and global challenges such as poverty, global health problems, increase prices, and the rising number of people on the move, increase the need for humanitarians each year.

