Open Menu

World Humanitarian Day To Be Marked On Aug 19

Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2023 | 03:10 PM

World Humanitarian Day to be marked on Aug 19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :World Humanitarian Day will be marked on August 19 (Saturday) across the globe including Pakistan the day honors all humanitarians who have worked in the promotion of the humanitarian cause, and those who have lost their lives in the cause of duty.

It aims to increase public awareness about humanitarian assistance activities worldwide and the importance of international cooperation.

World Humanitarian Day is a day dedicated to humanitarians worldwide, as well as to increase public understanding of humanitarian assistance activities.

The day aims to honor humanitarian workers who have lost their lives or injured themselves in the course of their work and to acknowledge the ongoing work of humanitarian staff around the world.

Many communities and organizations try to increase the importance of humanitarians by distributing publicity and information material.

Additionally, some try to speak to the press to help spread these key messages of World Humanitarian Day, while other groups organize public events worldwide that feature humanitarian work.

For the year 2010 and beyond, it is anticipated that World Humanitarian Day will focus on particular humanitarian themes to help increase public awareness.

Humanitarians provide life-saving assistance to millions of people worldwide.

They place their own lives at risk to help others in conflict zones and areas of natural hazards.

More than 700 humanitarian workers have died or experienced the most dangerous situations while trying to help those in need.

Humanitarians provide support for different world challenges such as hunger, gender-based violence, refugees and displaced people, help for children, as well as clean water and access to sanitation.

The total number of people affected by natural disasters has risen over the past decade, and about 211 million people are directly affected each year. Women and children are especially affected because of their ongoing struggles with poverty, insecurity, hunger, poor health and environmental decline.

There are new and difficult challenges that arise each year that will require more flexible funding and adaptable humanitarian work.

The increasing economic crisis and global challenges such as poverty, global health problems, increase prices, and the rising number of people on the move, increase the need for humanitarians each year.

C:zkz/P:zkz/L:srb/R:srb\778

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured World Poor Water Died Turkish Lira August Women All Refugee Million

Recent Stories

World Economic Forum selects Omar Al Olama for Ste ..

World Economic Forum selects Omar Al Olama for Steering Committee in AI Governan ..

3 minutes ago
 Hareem Shah sets bold Goal: $100b foreign reserves ..

Hareem Shah sets bold Goal: $100b foreign reserves as Interim FM

9 minutes ago
 Military leadership felicitates nation on Independ ..

Military leadership felicitates nation on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 BEEAH unveils region’s first AI vision cameras t ..

BEEAH unveils region’s first AI vision cameras to enhance city cleaning, waste ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Decree-Law organising Univers ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree-Law organising University of Kalba

2 hours ago
 Senate Chairman accepts Caretake PM Kakar's resign ..

Senate Chairman accepts Caretake PM Kakar's resignation as senator

2 hours ago
Nation celebrates Independence Day today

Nation celebrates Independence Day today

2 hours ago
 Sharjah&#039;s Summer Promotions 2023 promises mor ..

Sharjah&#039;s Summer Promotions 2023 promises more surprises ahead

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 August 2023

7 hours ago
 UAE welcomes successful completion of oil unloadin ..

UAE welcomes successful completion of oil unloading operation from tanker FSO Sa ..

19 hours ago
 UAE refutes allegation regarding supplying arms an ..

UAE refutes allegation regarding supplying arms and ammunition to warring partie ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan