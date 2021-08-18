World Humanitarian Day to be marked on Thursday

UrduPoint.com

The United Nations' (UN) World Humanitarian Day will be marked on August 19 (Thursday) across the globe including Pakistan to honor all humanitarians who have worked for the promotion of the humanitarian cause, and also those who have sacrificed their lives for it

It aims to increase public awareness about humanitarian assistance activities worldwide and the importance of international cooperation.

World Humanitarian Day is a day dedicated to humanitarians worldwide, as well as to increase public understanding of humanitarian assistance activities.

Many communities and organizations tried to increase importance of humanitarians by publicity disseminating any information or material.

Humanitarians provide life-saving assistance to millions of people worldwide. They place their own lives at risk to help others in conflict zones and areas of natural hazards. More than 700 humanitarian workers have died or experienced the most dangerous situations while trying to help those in need.

Humanitarians provide support for different world challenges such as hunger, gender-based violence, refugees and displaced people, help for children, as well as clean water and access to sanitation.

