Open Menu

World Humanitarian Day To Be Marked To Highlight A Noble Cause

Umer Jamshaid Published August 13, 2023 | 05:30 PM

World Humanitarian Day to be marked to highlight a noble cause

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :To highlight the dignity and esteem of humanity, the World Humanitarian Day would be marked on August 19 across the globe including Pakistan. The day is marked to honour all humanitarians, who work to promote the humanitarian cause, and those who lost their lives in the cause of duty.

According to a UN report, the total number of people affected by natural disasters has risen over the past decade, and about 211 million people are directly affected each year. Like in other parts of the country, in Lahore each year some forums and bodies try to speak to the press to help spread these key messages of the World Humanitarian Day, while other groups organise public events including seminars, conferences and walks that feature humanitarian work.

Kashif Mukhtar, a social and human rights activist, told APP that the day aims to increase public awareness about humanitarian assistance activities globally and the importance of international cooperation. The World Humanitarian Day is a day dedicated to humanitarians worldwide, as well as to increase public understanding of humanitarian assistance activities.

The day aims to honour humanitarian workers, who had lost their lives or injured in the course of achieving their task and to acknowledge the ongoing work of humanitarian staff around the world, Mukhtar added. Many communities and organisations try to stress the importance of humanitarians by distributing publicity and information material. So for, more than 700 humanitarian workers have died or experienced the most dangerous situations while trying to help those in need, he added.

Humanitarians provide support for different world challenges such as hunger, gender-based violence, refugees and displaced people, help for children, as well as clean water and access to sanitation. Sources in Human Rights Wing of the Ministry of Human Rights told APP that the Government of Pakistan was working well and was mandated to review human rights situation in country including implementation of laws, policies and measures.

The wing coordinates the activities of ministries, divisions and provincial governments in respect of human rights, they added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Injured World United Nations Water Died Turkish Lira August All Government Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed Al Hussaini meets with Iranian Ambassador

Mohamed Al Hussaini meets with Iranian Ambassador

36 minutes ago
 Dubai Police arrest 49% of drug-related suspects a ..

Dubai Police arrest 49% of drug-related suspects across UAE during Q2&#039;23

36 minutes ago
 2023 Dubai Performing Arts Programme to begin 20th ..

2023 Dubai Performing Arts Programme to begin 20th August

36 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

9 hours ago
 RB Leipzig beats Bayern Munich 3-0, wins first-eve ..

RB Leipzig beats Bayern Munich 3-0, wins first-ever German Super Cup

15 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s brace crowns Al-Nassr wit ..

Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s brace crowns Al-Nassr with King Salman Club Cup

17 hours ago
 Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 sm ..

Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 smart transactions in H1 2023

20 hours ago
 CM for action against drug mafia

CM for action against drug mafia

20 hours ago
 GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

20 hours ago
 Independence Day celebrations continue in Larkana

Independence Day celebrations continue in Larkana

21 hours ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi exten ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi extends congratulations to Anwar-ul ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan