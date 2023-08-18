Open Menu

World Humanitarian Day To Be Marked Tomorrow

Published August 18, 2023

World Humanitarian Day to be marked tomorrow

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :World Humanitarian Day would be marked on August 19 (Saturday) across the country including Lahore.

The day honors all humanitarians who have worked in the promotion of the humanitarian cause, and those who have lost their lives in the cause of duty.

It aims to increase public awareness about humanitarian assistance activities worldwide and the importance of international cooperation. World Humanitarian Day is a day dedicated to humanitarians worldwide, as well as to increase public understanding of humanitarian assistance activities.

The day aims to honor humanitarian workers who have lost their lives or injured in the course of their work and to acknowledge the ongoing work of humanitarian staff around the world.

Many communities and organizations try to increase the importance of humanitarians by distributing publicity and information material. Additionally, some try to speak to the press to help spread these key messages of World Humanitarian Day, while other groups organize public events worldwide that feature humanitarian work. For the year 2010 and beyond, it is anticipated that World Humanitarian Day.

In this connection various seminars, conferences and walks would be held in the provincial metropolis.

