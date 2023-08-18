Open Menu

World Humanitarian Day To Be Observed On Aug 19

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2023 | 04:10 PM

World Humanitarian Day to be observed on Aug 19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Like other parts of the world, "The World Humanitarian Day" would be observed on August 19 across the country. The Day is observed every year to honor humanitarian aid workers all over the world.

Established by the UN in 2009, this day commemorates the anniversary of the bombing of the United Nations headquarters in Iraq in which 22 people lost their lives, including the UN's High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The day pays tribute to the thousands of humanitarian workers who gave their lives and suffered injuries in the course of their work. Did you know that at one point in 2021, 235 million people in 26 countries required humanitarian assistance?On one occasion of this holiday, people celebrated with the theme 'Human Race'.

This holiday is a commemoration, but it can also be exciting and fun. Humanitarian aid workers provide life-saving assistance to suffering people all over the world.

Those workers who live in conflict zones or in areas devastated by natural disasters are especially vulnerable. Anyone and everyone can be a humanitarian, so read on to learn more about the day and how you can help. On 19 August, we come together to honour humanitarians around the world who strive to meet ever-growing global needs. No matter the danger or the hardship, humanitarians venture deep into disaster-stricken regions and on the front lines of conflict, strive to save and protect people in need.

