World Hydrography Day: Naval Chief seeks maritime stakeholders' role to stimulate national economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi on Tuesday urged all maritime stakeholders to join Pakistan Navy in its efforts of raising awareness and advancing hydrographic activities viz-a-viz safety of navigation and stimulating national economy through enhanced maritime trade and exploration.

The Naval Chief, in his message on World Hydrography Day (WHD), said as per the United Nations Convention on Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), Pakistan like other coastal states was responsible for hydrographic surveys and production of nautical charts/maps of its waters to provide accurate nautical information to the mariners.

He said in order to discharge national/international hydrographic obligations with appropriately vested authority, the Pakistan Navy approached the government for re-designating Pakistan Navy Hydrographic Department (PNHD) as National Hydrographic Office (NHO) and Hydrographer Pakistan Navy (HPN) as Hydrographer of Pakistan (HOP). The government on July 29, 2022, approved the same and issued gazette notification, thereby aligning "our national and international obligations as well as strengthening Pakistan's voice at the regional and international hydrographic forums", he added.

"Besides conduct of regular surveys and updating nautical publications, an important undertaking by NHO has been the preparation of Electronic Navigational Charts (ENCS) of our area for easy access and wider use of seafarers.

"With this, NHO is also facilitating local fishermen by providing them access to electronically available information on navigational hazards, such as ghost fishing nets, significantly improving their safety, protection of their fishing nets and boosting their fish catch," the Naval Chief said.

"The Pakistan Navy celebrates WHD every year to acknowledge the work of hydrographers, who are contributing significantly towards our national economy. On this day, Pakistan Navy reiterates its commitment towards continued support to ensure safe navigation of mariners to support sustainable economic activities in the maritime sector," he maintained.

The World Hydrography Day is observed on June 21 each year to raise awareness about the importance of hydrography and its contribution to the safety, efficiency and sustainability of maritime navigation and related activities. Every year a specific theme related to contribution of hydrography in the maritime domain is articulated by the International Hydrographic Organisation (IHO). Theme of WHD for this year is 'Hydrography underpinning the digital twin of the ocean'.

The theme aims to highlight that hydrography (the science of measuring and mapping the physical features of bodies of water) is elemental in developing and maintaining a digital representation of the ocean. A digital twin of the ocean aims to model the ocean's multiple components, provide understanding of the past as well as present to make informed predictions about its future behaviour.

The WHD serves as an opportunity to highlight the significance of hydrographic services in various areas, including safe navigation, maritime security, environmental protection, disaster prevention & response and marine resource exploration. Since the oceans and seas are rich in natural resources including fish stocks, minerals and hydrocarbons the hydrographic data is crucial for all these activities which reflect the contribution of hydrographers in world's economy.