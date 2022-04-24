World Immunization Week-2022 starts; eligible children being vaccinated

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) ::World Immunization Week-2022, aimed at highlighting importance of collective action for promoting use of vaccine to protect children from various diseases, is also being observed across the Bajaur district.

In this connection a meeting was held at DC Office on Sunday that was presided over by Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Iftikhar Alam and attended by WHO representative Dr Mumtaz, EPI Coordinator Dr Abdur Rehman, Assistant Commissioner Khar Hamza Zahoor, District Health Officer Dr Faisal Kamal, Additional Assistant Commissioner Khar-II Sanaullah and other representatives of KP Health Department.

It was decided that the task of immunization of eligible children would be achieved at all costs and all available resources would be utilized for attaining success during the week.

At the end, the participants of the meeting staged a walk to create awareness among general public regarding World Immunization Week. The walk started from the DC Compound and culminated at Nawagai bazaar.