World Immunization Week begins in AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) : Apr 28 (APP) ::Like rest of Azad Jammu Kashmir, World Immunization Week is being conducted in Mirpur District from April 24, District Health Officer said.

DHO Dr. Fida Hussain Raja told APP here on Thursday that in this regard health sessions were being conducted in different schools and communities to raise the awareness among the masses.

Dr. Fida continued that immunization of kids is started at birth and was completed at the age of 15 months.

Children were immunized against 12 fatal diseases which are (Tuberculosis, Polio, Pertussis, Diphtheria, Tetanus, Haemophilus Influenzae type B, Hepatitis B, Pneumococcal, Rotavirus, Typhoid measles & Rubella) he underlined.

In World Immunization Week health teams were visiting door to door in the field to vaccinate the defaulters ''Our Children's are our future '' so masses are requested to complete the vaccination of the Children at earliest so that their lives can be saved.

In this connection District Health Office Mirpur organized a walk in the city on Thursday to raise awareness among people. The walk started from District Health Office up to DHQ Hospital Mirpur.

Additional District Heath Officer CDC Mirpur, Doctors, Paramedics, vaccination staff were participated in the walk. On this occasion District Health Officer Mirpur also Stated that Immunizations of the Kids is our Primary objective to save their lives.

In the whole district 35 EPI Vaccination Centres were working in different Rural Health Centres and Basic Health Units. The District Health Officer Mirpur requested the parents to complete the vaccination of their children at earliest & cooperate with health teams.