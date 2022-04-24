UrduPoint.com

World Immunization Week Being Observed From April 24 To 30

Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2022 | 01:50 PM

World Immunization Week being observed from April 24 to 30

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the globe, the World Immunization Week is being observed in Pakistan from April 24 to 30 to highlight the importance of vaccination against serious diseases.

In a message here on Sunday, Director General Health Services Punjab Dr Haroon Jahangir said that this year, slogan of the week is "Long Life For All.

" He urged the teachers, parents and all citizens to ensure vaccination of themselves and the children against the diseases. He said hundreds of children died due to neglecting vaccination even in the country. He said that vaccines were available free of cost acrossthe country so every child should have been vaccinated so that children could enjoy healthyand long life.

