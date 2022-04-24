UrduPoint.com

'World Immunization Week' In Hyderabad From April 24

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2022 | 04:30 PM

'World Immunization Week' in Hyderabad from April 24

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :The health department on Sunday announced to observe World Immunization Week from April 24 to 30 across the district, in spite of the holy month of Ramzan.

This was announced by District Health Officer Dr Lala Jaffar Khan during a press conference here at Hyderabad Press Club along with his health and immunization team.

Dr. Lala Jaffer said that the Hyderabad Health Department, using its resources, would go door to door to vaccinate infants upto 23 months of age against 12 diseases.

Due to the reported cases of measles in Union Council 4 and 16 of Latifabad and UC - 4 of Qasimabad, a special measles campaign would also be launched during immunization week, the DHO added.

Dr. Lala Jaffer said the teams have been formed for this purpose in which 880 lady health workers, 150 vaccinators will serve in the field as well as at designated 82 immunization centers in the district.

He hoped that 100 per cent target of this vaccine campaign like COD-19 vaccination would be achieved.

He appealed to the general public and the parents to make their children healthy and strong by vaccinating them against 12 deadly diseases.

He said that earlier these vaccines were for 6 diseases and it would cover 12 diseases including pneumonia, measles, tuberculosis, hepatitis, polio, tetanus, rubella, diphtheria, typhoid and other diseases.

Dr. Lala Jaffer made a special appeal to the media to play its effective role in creating awareness so that 100 percent of the target of this campaign could be achieved.

He said that Pakistan Pediatric Association and Dr. Isa Lab would be important partners of the health department for the success of this campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, Pediatrician Dr. Hanif Kishtiwala revealed that more than 2.5 million children die every year worldwide due to non-vaccination while 80,000 children lost their lives annually due to pneumonia in Pakistan.

ADHO Dr Imdad Chana, Dr Dileep Kumar, Dr Shabana, Dr Abdullah Nizamani, Dr Zia Qureshi and others were also present during press conference.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Polio Hyderabad Qasimabad April Sunday Media From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

7 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results -- collat ..

Football: English Premier League results -- collated

16 hours ago
 Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

16 hours ago
 Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oa ..

Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oath-taking : Attaullah Tarar

16 hours ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.