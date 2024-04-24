Open Menu

World Immunization Week Kicks Off In Mirpurkhas

Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2024 | 06:33 PM

Acting Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Sono Khan Chandio on Wednesday inaugurated the World Immunization Week, emphasizing the collective responsibility to protect children from diseases

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Acting Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Sono Khan Chandio on Wednesday inaugurated the World Immunization Week, emphasizing the collective responsibility to protect children from diseases.

According to DC office, A large-scale awareness rally was organized, led by Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Sono Khan Chandio and District Health Officer Dr. Jai Ram Das with participation from WHO representatives, health officials, social activists, journalists, and paramedical staff.

DC Sono Khan Chandio appealed to parents, media and the community to support the immunization campaign, ensuring a healthy future for the next generation.

District Health Officer Dr. Jairam Das highlighted the significance of the week, urging parents to avail free immunizations at their nearest health center. He announced various programs including awareness rallies, seminars and community-level awareness campaigns to promote the importance of immunization.

The event aimed to sensitize the community about the crucial role of immunization in preventing deadly diseases.

