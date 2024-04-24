World Immunization Week Kicks Off In Mirpurkhas
Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2024 | 06:33 PM
Acting Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Sono Khan Chandio on Wednesday inaugurated the World Immunization Week, emphasizing the collective responsibility to protect children from diseases
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Acting Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Sono Khan Chandio on Wednesday inaugurated the World Immunization Week, emphasizing the collective responsibility to protect children from diseases.
According to DC office, A large-scale awareness rally was organized, led by Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Sono Khan Chandio and District Health Officer Dr. Jai Ram Das with participation from WHO representatives, health officials, social activists, journalists, and paramedical staff.
DC Sono Khan Chandio appealed to parents, media and the community to support the immunization campaign, ensuring a healthy future for the next generation.
District Health Officer Dr. Jairam Das highlighted the significance of the week, urging parents to avail free immunizations at their nearest health center. He announced various programs including awareness rallies, seminars and community-level awareness campaigns to promote the importance of immunization.
The event aimed to sensitize the community about the crucial role of immunization in preventing deadly diseases.
APP/hms/378
Recent Stories
Price Control Magistrates conduct crackdown against price hike
14 stolen bikes recovered, gang leader arrested
GCWU Sialkot VC meets Punjab governor
President for stronger economic, cultural ties with China
Imad Wasim expected to take part in fourth T20I match against New Zealand
Ayubia chairlift closure inflicts heavy losses on traders
N. Macedonia starts elections that could decide stalled EU talks
Illegal occupation of land: Court confirms interim bail of PTI leader
Football: English Premier League result
Four dead as floods wreak havoc in Kenyan capital
PTI backed SIC nominates Hamid Raza for role of PAC chairman
Experts urge IMF, other finance institutions to ensure relief for growth in Paki ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Price Control Magistrates conduct crackdown against price hike5 minutes ago
-
14 stolen bikes recovered, gang leader arrested5 minutes ago
-
GCWU Sialkot VC meets Punjab governor5 minutes ago
-
President for stronger economic, cultural ties with China5 minutes ago
-
Ayubia chairlift closure inflicts heavy losses on traders18 minutes ago
-
Illegal occupation of land: Court confirms interim bail of PTI leader18 minutes ago
-
LGH committed to quality healthcare under Punjab govt's vision18 minutes ago
-
University of Education holds workshop on education policy development18 minutes ago
-
Study visit of Social Solidarity and Inclusion of Timor-Leste to BISP18 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara directs to increase security measures across the region28 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Portugal discuss bilateral, regional, global issues28 minutes ago
-
CM grieved at deaths in boiler explosion28 minutes ago