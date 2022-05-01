UrduPoint.com

World Immunization Week Observed At IUB

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 01, 2022 | 06:40 PM

World Immunization Week observed at IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :Health Care Society, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) observed World Immunization Week by organizing the National Symposium on Immunization (NSI-2022) with the theme 'Long Life for All' and highlighting the importance of vaccination and global health issues.

The inaugural session started with the address and welcome speech of Prof. Dr. Muhammad Asadullah Madni, Advisor IUB Health Care Society.

In his address, he said immunization issues can be resolved with proper immunization campaigns throughout the country. He said IUB Health Care Society and especially students are performing an exceptional Job in spreading the awareness word and eventually creating strong advocacy for developing the healthcare, as much as possible. Chief Guest, Dr. Khalid Mahmood Arian, District Health Officer (PS), Bahawalpur in his address, appreciated the tremendous progress the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is making especially in Hepatitis Free University.

He admired the efforts of the IUB Health Care Society in this regard.

He asserted that maintaining a healthy nation is absolutely inevitable in order to make progress. Guest of Honor, Prof. Dr. Qaiser Jabeen, Chairperson Department of Pharmacology, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur highlighted the importance of immunization. Senior Medical Officer and Co-Advisor, Dr. Safeena Siddique, talked about how immunization campaigns should play a role in the Post COVID-19 Era. Dr. Shiraz, World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in Bahawalpur Division, highlighted the role of doctors, pharmacists in Immunization, nursing homes, clinical pharmacists, and pharmacists in academia. Immunization has been very crucial in recent times considering the pandemic. It has affected the sustainability of life and when talking about sustainability and quality of life, the Health Care Society and the Islamia University of Bahawalpur are all out in spreading awareness. Better and on-time immunization leads to a better quality of life.

Related Topics

World Job Shiraz Bahawalpur Progress IUB Post All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st May 2022

9 hours ago
 Qamar Zaman Kaira blasts PTI leaders for using uns ..

Qamar Zaman Kaira blasts PTI leaders for using unsophisticated language in publi ..

18 hours ago
 Revenue collection surges by 28.6% to Rs4.858 tril ..

Revenue collection surges by 28.6% to Rs4.858 trillion in 10 months

18 hours ago
 Real Madrid win 35th Spanish La Liga title

Real Madrid win 35th Spanish La Liga title

18 hours ago
 WASA MD transferred, Section officer gets addition ..

WASA MD transferred, Section officer gets additional slot

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.