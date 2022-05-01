World Immunization Week observed at IUB

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :Health Care Society, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) observed World Immunization Week by organizing the National Symposium on Immunization (NSI-2022) with the theme 'Long Life for All' and highlighting the importance of vaccination and global health issues.

The inaugural session started with the address and welcome speech of Prof. Dr. Muhammad Asadullah Madni, Advisor IUB Health Care Society.

In his address, he said immunization issues can be resolved with proper immunization campaigns throughout the country. He said IUB Health Care Society and especially students are performing an exceptional Job in spreading the awareness word and eventually creating strong advocacy for developing the healthcare, as much as possible. Chief Guest, Dr. Khalid Mahmood Arian, District Health Officer (PS), Bahawalpur in his address, appreciated the tremendous progress the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is making especially in Hepatitis Free University.

He admired the efforts of the IUB Health Care Society in this regard.

He asserted that maintaining a healthy nation is absolutely inevitable in order to make progress. Guest of Honor, Prof. Dr. Qaiser Jabeen, Chairperson Department of Pharmacology, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur highlighted the importance of immunization. Senior Medical Officer and Co-Advisor, Dr. Safeena Siddique, talked about how immunization campaigns should play a role in the Post COVID-19 Era. Dr. Shiraz, World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in Bahawalpur Division, highlighted the role of doctors, pharmacists in Immunization, nursing homes, clinical pharmacists, and pharmacists in academia. Immunization has been very crucial in recent times considering the pandemic. It has affected the sustainability of life and when talking about sustainability and quality of life, the Health Care Society and the Islamia University of Bahawalpur are all out in spreading awareness. Better and on-time immunization leads to a better quality of life.