UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Institutions Must Break Silence Over Kashmir Issue: Governor

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 07:30 PM

World institutions must break silence over Kashmir issue: governor

LAHORE, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said on Sunday that international institutions including the United Nations Organisation (UNO) would have to break the silence over Kashmir issue.

In a media statement issued here, he said that Indian army had committed the biggest terrorism by rendering 22,000 women widows and violating the sanctity of another 11,000 females in Occupied Kashmir. India must realise that it could not suppress the Kashmiris' freedom movement through power of gun and bullet.

The governor strongly condemned the Indian aggression in occupied valley and mentioned that over the last 30 years, 95,000 people including 1,000 women had been martyred due to atrocities unleashed by Indian army in occupied Kashmir, while thousands of innocent Kashmiris were still languishing in jails. However, India could not suppress their resolve of freedom movement that was getting stronger with each passing day, he added.

"We cannot forget our Kashmiri brethren for even a moment. Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan and no world power can separate them from us," he added.

Ch Sarwar said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, 220 million Pakistanis were moving shoulder to shoulder with people of occupied Kashmir. "We are ready to give every sort of sacrifice for freedom of occupied Kashmir," he vowed.

The governor said that now time had come that the international institutions including the UNO must take notice of 119 days of curfew and Indian tyrannies in the occupied valley instead of keeping mum over the situation there. The Kashmir issue must be settled in accordance with the UNO resolutions, he demanded.

He said that it was also a responsibility of human rights organisations to raise voice against the worst human rights violations by India in Occupied Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister World Army Governor United Nations Punjab Women Sunday Media From Million

Recent Stories

48 Houbara released into the wild to mark 48th UAE ..

36 minutes ago

&#039;We are inspired to continue building on our ..

36 minutes ago

&#039;On National Day, we celebrate a rich journey ..

1 hour ago

Emirati women have reached the highest levels of e ..

2 hours ago

National day is living embodiment of national achi ..

2 hours ago

48 years of achievements establish UAE as a beacon ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.