World Intellectual Property Day To Be Marked On April 26

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2023 | 12:00 PM

World Intellectual Property Day to be marked on April 26

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :World Intellectual Property Day will be observed on April 26 across the globe including Pakistan with the aim to increase people's awareness and understanding of intellectual property (IP).

The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) works together with various government agencies, non-government organizations, community groups and individuals to hold different events and activities to promote World Intellectual Property Day each year.

WIPO is a specialized agency of the United Nations.

It is dedicated to developing a balanced and accessible international intellectual property (IP) system, which rewards creativity, stimulates innovation and contributes to economic development while safeguarding the public interest.

WIPO decided in 2000 to designate an annual World Intellectual Property Day to address the perceived gap between IP as a business/legal concept and its relevance to people's lives. April 26 was chosen as the date upon which the convention establishing WIPO first entered into force in 1970.

