World Intellectual Property Organization Registers Sindhri, Chaunsa Mango As Pakistan's Products

Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2023 | 09:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) has registered a Geographical Indication of Sindhri and Chaunsa varieties of mangoes which have been recognized as the products of Sindh, Pakistan.

Mehmood Nawaz Shah, Vice President of Sindh Abadgar board, which spearheaded the activity for the registration around a year ago, informed here on Sunday that the crucial milestone had been achieved thanks to the cooperation of IPO Pakistan.

He apprised that a meeting was also held in this regard through a video link, attended by IPO Pakistan's Chairman Farrukh Aamil, consultant WIPO Noor Asifa, Mohsin Bullo of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and office bearers of SAB.

Shah said the meeting discussed the export-related benefits of the geographical indication.

The meeting was told that no other country could lay a claim on Sindhri and Chaunsa varieties of mango other than Pakistan.

The meeting, according to Shah, referred to the ongoing dispute over Basmati rice between Pakistan and India and expressed hope that such a dispute over the 2 varieties would never crop up.

The SAB's Vice President said the registration would also help enhance the fruit's export.

