World is now acknowledging anti-democratic ideology being imposed in India: PM

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th January, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the world is now admitting the domination of anti-democratic ideology of Indian PM Modi in India.In his message on social networking site twitter PM while giving a link of cover page of well known international weekly magazine "The Economist" at which article with the headline of "Intolerant India" has been published saying that how Modi is endangering the world's biggest democracy.

PM wrote, "The world is now acknowledging the anti-democratic and fascist ideology being imposed in the India and in IOJK.

This is the biggest threat to regional peace and stability.Already 8 million Kashmiri's & Muslims in India are suffering because of Modi fascist policies".