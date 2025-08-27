World Junior Squash Champion Meets Balochistan Minister Education
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) The World Junior Champion Hamza Khan on Wednesday met with Madam Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani, Minister of Education Balochistan in Quetta.
Hamza was accompanied my Mr Shahid Zaman Khan Ex World number 11. The meeting highlighted the importance of sports in youth development and the Government of Balochistan’s commitment to supporting talented athletes from the province.
During the meeting, Madam Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani appreciated the outstanding achievements of the World Junior Champion, acknowledging the pride and recognition brought to Balochistan and Pakistan on the international stage.
She assured the champion of the government’s continued support to provide better opportunities and facilities for young athletes so they may excel globally.
The champion expressed gratitude to the Minister for her encouragement and emphasized the need for sustained investment in grassroots sports development in Balochistan.
The meeting concluded with a shared resolve to promote education and sports side by side, nurturing future generations for both academic excellence and sporting achievements.
