Open Menu

World Junior Squash Champion Meets Balochistan Minister Education

Muhammad Irfan Published August 27, 2025 | 11:10 PM

World Junior Squash Champion meets Balochistan Minister Education

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) The World Junior Champion Hamza Khan on Wednesday met with Madam Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani, Minister of Education Balochistan in Quetta.

Hamza was accompanied my Mr Shahid Zaman Khan Ex World number 11. The meeting highlighted the importance of sports in youth development and the Government of Balochistan’s commitment to supporting talented athletes from the province.

During the meeting, Madam Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani appreciated the outstanding achievements of the World Junior Champion, acknowledging the pride and recognition brought to Balochistan and Pakistan on the international stage.

She assured the champion of the government’s continued support to provide better opportunities and facilities for young athletes so they may excel globally.

The champion expressed gratitude to the Minister for her encouragement and emphasized the need for sustained investment in grassroots sports development in Balochistan.

The meeting concluded with a shared resolve to promote education and sports side by side, nurturing future generations for both academic excellence and sporting achievements.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2025

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

14 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

3 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

3 days ago
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

3 days ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

3 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

3 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

3 days ago
 Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

3 days ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan