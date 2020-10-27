World Kashmir Forum delegation calls on Hunaid Lakhani

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :A delegation of the World Kashmir Forum (WKF) Tuesday called on Chief of Sindh Baitul Mal Hunaid Lakhani at Hunaid Lakhani Secretariat here.

Chairman of the World Kashmir Forum Haji Rafiq Pardesi led the delegation, according to a press release.

Hunaid Lakhani said there was a need to jointly struggle for Kashmir cause. He said a number of Muslim brothers and sisters were living under the siege of Indian military.

He further said that Muslims were also under threat in India. Hunaid said that more than 80 thousand Kashmiris had been detained in one year in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). He thanked the delegation of WKF for raising the flag of Kashmir.