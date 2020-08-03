World Kashmir Forum to stage rally on 'Youm-e-Istehsal'

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :The World Kashmir Forum (WKF) would hold a 'Azadi Kashmir Rally' against the military siege of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) at Sea View on 'Youm-e-Istehsal' on August 05.

A delegation of the WKF led by its Chairman Hajji Rafique Pardesi would also visit Mazar-e-Quaid and lay a wreath, in this regard on Tuesday,according to a communique here.

The delegation would be comprised of WKF Secretary General and former Attorney General of Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan, Secretary Finance Mohammed Rafique Suleman and Joint Secretary Shaikh Rashid Alam.

The delegation would also visited business centers of the city and invited the traders and businessmen to join the rally on the 'Kashmir Siege Day'.