UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Kashmir Forum To Stage Rally On 'Youm-e-Istehsal'

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 07:50 PM

World Kashmir Forum to stage rally on 'Youm-e-Istehsal'

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :The World Kashmir Forum (WKF) would hold a 'Azadi Kashmir Rally' against the military siege of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) at Sea View on 'Youm-e-Istehsal' on August 05.

A delegation of the WKF led by its Chairman Hajji Rafique Pardesi would also visit Mazar-e-Quaid and lay a wreath, in this regard on Tuesday,according to a communique here.

The delegation would be comprised of WKF Secretary General and former Attorney General of Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan, Secretary Finance Mohammed Rafique Suleman and Joint Secretary Shaikh Rashid Alam.

The delegation would also visited business centers of the city and invited the traders and businessmen to join the rally on the 'Kashmir Siege Day'.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Business Visit Rashid Jammu August

Recent Stories

Public beaches now open in Sharjah

38 minutes ago

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new service to Kabul ..

38 minutes ago

Dubai Police receives 26,432 calls during Eid Al A ..

39 minutes ago

‘Welcome to world’s exclusive nuclear club’: ..

39 minutes ago

Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence to launch vi ..

54 minutes ago

Ajman Free Zone launches eight new economic incent ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.