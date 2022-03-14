World Kidney Day marked

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Marking World Kidney Day, the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT), Chablani Center Sukkur organized a daylong event mainly featuring public awareness here on Monday.

Director, SIUT Sukkur, Dr Iqbal Daudpoto informed the that World Kidney Day was an international annual event celebrated across the globe for creating mass awareness of the diagnosis, treatment options and more importantly prevention of kidney diseases.

He said that the leading causes of chronic kidney diseases are primarily diabetes, kidney glomerular diseases and high blood pressure.

Other causes are excessive use of pain killers, some Hakeemi medicines, genetic disorders, by birth defects, stone disease, infections, environmental pollution and unhygienic conditions, and older age, he added.

Those who spoke on the occasion, Dr Saboor Soomro and others.

A large number of people participated in the event and availed the facilities.