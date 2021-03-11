UrduPoint.com
World Kidney Day Observed

World Kidney Day here on Thursday was observed with emphasis to involve the community by raising awareness, promoting partnership, and mobilizing resources

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :World Kidney Day here on Thursday was observed with emphasis to involve the community by raising awareness, promoting partnership, and mobilizing resources.

Pakistan Society for the study of Kidney diseases(PSFKD) organized a seminar at a local hotel.

Speaking on the occasion, President PSFKD Dr. MUhammad Hussain Baloch, said there were about 6 million people suffering from Kidney diseases in Pakistan and that around 0.2 million people contracted the disease every year which was alarming.

He said that kidneys were the most important organs of the human body and when minor health issues were ignored in the beginning resulted in major ailments.

Dr. Baloch said a wide-ranging effort was urgently needed to prevent millions of new infections and increasing deaths because of it.

He advised the people to focus on the improvement of their food and ensure timely medical checkups to avoid kidney diseases and other health complications as well.

President PSFKD said the media's role was important in that regard, through which people could be apprised about the disease and preventive measures for protection from the disease.

Later a walk was also held to mark the day.

