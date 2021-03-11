UrduPoint.com
World Kidney Day Observed At LUMHS

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 06:40 PM

World Kidney Day observed at LUMHS

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :World Kidney Day was observed at Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro with an aim to highlight the importance of kidneys to overall health on Thursday.

An awareness walk and seminar were held at the main campus of LUMHS to highlight the importance of the day.

Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ikramuddin Ujjan, Registrar Dr Saroop Bhatia, Prof Shafique Rehman, Prof Dr Zakir Rajpar and others were among those who led the walk.

The participant of the rally said the objective of observing this day was to make the general public aware about the importance of kidneys for human health.

They advised the people to take low salt intakes and oily foods, staying hydrated, eating more fruits and vegetables, staying physically active, no consumption of alcohol and tobacco and visit doctors regularly to keep themselves away from kidney ailments.

Dr Bhagwandas, Dr Ilyas Siddiqui, Dr Khalifa Naz Memon, Dr Gulzar and a large number of students also participated in the event.

