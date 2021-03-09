UrduPoint.com
World Kidney Day To Be Marked On March 11

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :The World Kidney Day is being marked on March 11, at Civil Hospital Quetta in order to create awareness against the disease.

According to provincial health media coordinator Dr Wasim Baig on Tuesday, the patients would conducted free blood tests and ultrasounds on the day, while kidney specialist doctors would examine the patients at the Civil Hospital and Kidney Center.

