World kidney day to be observed on 12 March

Like other parts of the world, International kidney day to be observed in Pakistan also on March 12 (Tuesday)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the world, International kidney day to be observed in Pakistan also on March 12 (Tuesday).

According to a report, Kidney disease is a non-communicable disease (NCD) and presently around (85 crore) 850 million people worldwide. One in ten adults suffer chronic kidney disease (CKD).

The global burden of CKD was rising and is seems to become the 5th most common cause of years of life lost globally by 2040. CKD is a major cause of catastrophic health expenditure.

In this regard various programmes were chalked out aiming to create awareness about Kidney disease and its Treatment.This year theme for world kidney day set Diagnose with care.