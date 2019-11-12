World Kindness Day means showing benevolence to others: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said here on Tuesday that the purpose of celebrating World Kindness Day was to sensitise people about importance of public welfare in society

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said here on Tuesday that the purpose of celebrating World Kindness Day was to sensitise people about importance of public welfare in society.

In his message, the chief minister said on this "we should pay tributes to all those who prefer others over themselves, and we should also make a commitment that we would show benevolence towards others.

" He said World Kindness Day promoted love for the ailing humanity, adding the expression of emotions of compassion and good gestures were some of the moral values and also the basic injunction of the religion of islam. "It was also an effective mean of promoting brotherhood in society," he added.

The CM said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had taken a number of steps to promote compassion in society, adding start of shelter-homes and almonries were part of the objective.