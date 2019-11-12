UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Kindness Day Means Showing Benevolence To Others: Chief Minister

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 07:51 PM

World Kindness Day means showing benevolence to others: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said here on Tuesday that the purpose of celebrating World Kindness Day was to sensitise people about importance of public welfare in society

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said here on Tuesday that the purpose of celebrating World Kindness Day was to sensitise people about importance of public welfare in society.

In his message, the chief minister said on this "we should pay tributes to all those who prefer others over themselves, and we should also make a commitment that we would show benevolence towards others.

" He said World Kindness Day promoted love for the ailing humanity, adding the expression of emotions of compassion and good gestures were some of the moral values and also the basic injunction of the religion of islam. "It was also an effective mean of promoting brotherhood in society," he added.

The CM said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had taken a number of steps to promote compassion in society, adding start of shelter-homes and almonries were part of the objective.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister World Punjab Moral All Government Usman Buzdar Love

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid grants first batch of scientis ..

22 minutes ago

3 injured in road accident in Jhang

56 seconds ago

Trump Signals Deal With Democrats on DACA as Supre ..

57 seconds ago

Russian Energy Ministry Hopes Impact of Bolivian U ..

59 seconds ago

Four VW managers charged with embezzlement: prosec ..

1 minute ago

DG health expresses satisfaction over anti-polio d ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.