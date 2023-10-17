World known medical researcher Hakim Muhammad Said remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) World famous medical researcher Hakeem Muhammad Said was remembered on the occasion of his death anniversary

on Tuesday.

Born on January 9, 1920 in Delhi, Hakim Said was a renowned scholar and philanthropist of Pakistan and former Governor of Sindh.

He established Hamdard Foundation in 1948.

Within few years, the herbal medical products of Hamdard became household Names.

Hakeem Mohammed Said authored or compiled several books which include books on religion, Tibb (natural medicine), health and sciences, literature, social and scientific topics and travelogues.

He was a multifaceted personality, a physician, author of books, and editor of journals, bibliophile, an organizer, an idealist, an innovator, educationist and above all a patriot of the highest order.

Hakeem Said founded Hamdard University in 1991.

He made enormous contributions in the field of health, science, education and culture.

He was awarded Nishan-e-Imtiaz in 2002, in recognition of his services.

On 17th October 1998, Said was assassinated by a group of unknown assailants while he was on his way to attend a medical experiment at the Hamdard Laboratories in Karachi.

