World Knows Modi As "murderer Of Gujrat": Rehman Malik

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th October, 2019) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader and Senator Rehman Malik have said that world knows Modi with the name of murderer of Gujrat.He said Indian Forces are making worst human rights violations in the occupied Kashmir.

In an issued statement Rehman Malik said that United Nations (UN) should take notice of Modi's atrocities in the IOK.International Community should stop brutalities in the occupied Kashmir.There is severe shortage of food edibles in the occupied Kashmir.Medicines are not even available to children, patients and aged people in the occupied Kashmir while silence of International community upon Indian brutalities in the IOK is really painful.