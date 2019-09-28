UrduPoint.com
World Knows We Conveyed Our Kashmir Message Successfully: Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 11:48 PM

World knows we conveyed our Kashmir message successfully: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said that Pakistan had successfully conveyed its message to the world urging them to take notice of eight million Kashmiri people living under siege by the Indian forces

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said that Pakistan had successfully conveyed its message to the world urging them to take notice of eight million Kashmiri people living under siege by the Indian forces.

Talking to media here prior to his departure for home on completion of his week long visit to the United States, the prime minister said the whole nation had prayed and "Thanks God we conveyed the message we came here for." The prime minister who led his delegation to the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, told the nation that the struggle would go on.

"People don't have to be desperate or worried. Every struggle is marked by ups and downs," he remarked.

He reiterated that he had conveyed the message about the oppression of eight million Kashmiri people and all the world powers including the UN, the US and Russia knew it well.

Asked for his message to the people awaiting to give him a rousing welcome at airport back in Pakistan, the prime minister said he was thankful to Allah who bestowed with respect.

The prime minister, who had departed for home on Friday night had to return to New York after the plane carrying him developed a technical fault on its way to Pakistan. As the technical teams could not address the fault, he had to stay back at the hotel for one more night.

