World Labour Day Observed In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 07:42 PM

The district administration, in collaboration with the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI), organised a ceremony to mark the World Labour Day, here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :The district administration, in collaboration with the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI), organised a ceremony to mark the World Labour Day, here on Friday.

Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayyub Bukhari, FCCI President Rao Sikandar Azam, Labour leaders Aslam Wafa, Baba Latif Ansari and labourers were also present.

The assistant commissioner said that this year, the Labour Day was being observed in a simple way but maintaining social distancing due to coronavirus. He said that labour was our heroes who earn their livelihood through hardworking.

He said that the Labour Day reminded us of the sacrifices of thousands of labourers who laid down their lives while struggling for their rights in Chicago in 1886.

He said that our religion islam teaches us about hard work and welfare of labourers.

Rao Sikandar said that there was dire need for taking measures at all levels to give equal rights to workers. He said that working class had an important role in strengthening economy of the country. He said that educational institutions, social security hospitals and labour colonies were imperative for future of workers' children. He said the measures being taken by the incumbent government for the labour class were satisfactory.

Ration packs were also distributed among labourers on the occasion.

