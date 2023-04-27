World Labour Day preparations begins in AJK

Brisk preparations begin in Azad Jammu Kashmir to observe the World Labour Day falling on May 1 the world over, have been kicked off to pay glorious tributes to those workers and laborers who laid down their lives for the achievement of their rights this day 136 years ago in Chicago city of the United States of America

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) : Brisk preparations begin in Azad Jammu Kashmir to observe the World Labour Day falling on May 1 the world over, have been kicked off to pay glorious tributes to those workers and laborers who laid down their lives for the achievement of their rights this day 136 years ago in Chicago city of the United States of America.

The laborers across the world observe May 1st every year to commemorate the supreme sacrifices of the laborers who laid down their lives while struggling for the achievement of the rights of their colleagues in Chicago � besides to pay tributes to them.

Unveiling special programs to commemorate world labor day, local labor leaders from various forums said here on Thursday that like all previous years the May Day will be observed across AJK and the other side of the LoC by their organization with traditional zeal and fervor.

They declared that special May Day programs will be hosted jointly with the coordination of other labor organizations and personalities belonging to the working class.

Elaborating, the labor leaders continued that special May Day rallies coupled with processions, in all ten AJK districts as well as the tehsil headquarters of including Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Bagh, Rawalakot, Sudhanoti and Bhimbher will be the hallmark of the day. Various organizations of workers and laborers of different private and public sector institutions have chalked out the program to hold special ceremonies to observe the day in a befitting manner to commemorate the supreme sacrifices of lives of the laborers in Chicago on this day 137 years ago.

In Mirpur, the labour leaders said, the main May Day procession will be taken out from View Point near Quaid-e-Azam Stadium Chowk under the auspices of the AJK PWD Workers Union and his Jammu Kashmir Peoples National Party.

The procession will pass through Mian Muhammad Road, Shaheed Chowk, and Allama Iqbal Road. The procession will, later on, converge into a worker's rally at Rehman Marriage Hall where speakers will highlight the importance of the historic global May Day.

A special May Day ceremony will be held at the Town Hall where various trade union leaders and other speakers from diverse organizations will pay glorious tributes to the martyrs of Chicago besides throwing light on the importance of this universal day exclusively named after the labourers.

Meanwhile, reports reaching here on Thursday from across the line of control spoke of the scheduled programs for observance of May Day by the workers in various parts of India illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir in spite of the extraordinary restrictions and ban imposed by the Indian occupational forces over taking out processions and holding rallies to observe the May Day.

The report revealed that despite heavy restrictions, Kashmiri workers and laborers of various private and public sector institutions in the occupied state have announced to hold rallies and processions to observe the day by violating the prohibitory orders and sanctions imposed by the Indian occupying forces.

More details are awaited from across the line of control in this direction.