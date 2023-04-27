UrduPoint.com

World Labour Day Preparations Begins In AJK

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2023 | 08:10 PM

World Labour Day preparations begins in AJK

Brisk preparations begin in Azad Jammu Kashmir to observe the World Labour Day falling on May 1 the world over, have been kicked off to pay glorious tributes to those workers and laborers who laid down their lives for the achievement of their rights this day 136 years ago in Chicago city of the United States of America

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) : Brisk preparations begin in Azad Jammu Kashmir to observe the World Labour Day falling on May 1 the world over, have been kicked off to pay glorious tributes to those workers and laborers who laid down their lives for the achievement of their rights this day 136 years ago in Chicago city of the United States of America.

The laborers across the world observe May 1st every year to commemorate the supreme sacrifices of the laborers who laid down their lives while struggling for the achievement of the rights of their colleagues in Chicago � besides to pay tributes to them.

Unveiling special programs to commemorate world labor day, local labor leaders from various forums said here on Thursday that like all previous years the May Day will be observed across AJK and the other side of the LoC by their organization with traditional zeal and fervor.

They declared that special May Day programs will be hosted jointly with the coordination of other labor organizations and personalities belonging to the working class.

Elaborating, the labor leaders continued that special May Day rallies coupled with processions, in all ten AJK districts as well as the tehsil headquarters of including Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Bagh, Rawalakot, Sudhanoti and Bhimbher will be the hallmark of the day. Various organizations of workers and laborers of different private and public sector institutions have chalked out the program to hold special ceremonies to observe the day in a befitting manner to commemorate the supreme sacrifices of lives of the laborers in Chicago on this day 137 years ago.

In Mirpur, the labour leaders said, the main May Day procession will be taken out from View Point near Quaid-e-Azam Stadium Chowk under the auspices of the AJK PWD Workers Union and his Jammu Kashmir Peoples National Party.

The procession will pass through Mian Muhammad Road, Shaheed Chowk, and Allama Iqbal Road. The procession will, later on, converge into a worker's rally at Rehman Marriage Hall where speakers will highlight the importance of the historic global May Day.

A special May Day ceremony will be held at the Town Hall where various trade union leaders and other speakers from diverse organizations will pay glorious tributes to the martyrs of Chicago besides throwing light on the importance of this universal day exclusively named after the labourers.

Meanwhile, reports reaching here on Thursday from across the line of control spoke of the scheduled programs for observance of May Day by the workers in various parts of India illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir in spite of the extraordinary restrictions and ban imposed by the Indian occupational forces over taking out processions and holding rallies to observe the May Day.

The report revealed that despite heavy restrictions, Kashmiri workers and laborers of various private and public sector institutions in the occupied state have announced to hold rallies and processions to observe the day by violating the prohibitory orders and sanctions imposed by the Indian occupying forces.

More details are awaited from across the line of control in this direction.

Related Topics

India World Martyrs Shaheed Line Of Control Marriage Road Jammu Chicago United States Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Mirpur Kotli Bagh Azad Jammu And Kashmir May All From Labour

Recent Stories

Mashreq reports net profit of AED 1.6 bn with a 96 ..

Mashreq reports net profit of AED 1.6 bn with a 96% increase in operating profit ..

1 minute ago
 Punjab govt extends financial assistance to Eid-ul ..

Punjab govt extends financial assistance to Eid-ul-Fitr firing incident police v ..

5 minutes ago
 First Unit of Akkuyu NPP Mostly Ready, Equipment B ..

First Unit of Akkuyu NPP Mostly Ready, Equipment Being Installed - Russia's Rosa ..

5 minutes ago
 Federal Govt approves financial package for CTD Ka ..

Federal Govt approves financial package for CTD Kabal victims

5 minutes ago
 Regular Rotation of IAEA Specialists Takes Place a ..

Regular Rotation of IAEA Specialists Takes Place at Zaporizhzhia Power Plant on ..

12 minutes ago
 Rosatom Head Says Hostilities Around ZNPP May Inte ..

Rosatom Head Says Hostilities Around ZNPP May Intensify

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.