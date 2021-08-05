(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Member Parliamentary Kashmir Committee Nuzhat Pathan Thursday said the world countries had lauded the role of Prime Minister Imran Khan in highlighting the Kashmir cause at all international fora and giving a new breath to the lingering issue.

Talking to Pakistan Television (ptv), she said Pakistan wanted the peaceful solution of the outstanding Kashmir dispute through negotiations as it was imperative for regional peace.

She applauded the role of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, the whole nation, media and intellectuals in raising the voice for the Kashmiris' basic right to self-determination.

The people of Kashmir were rendering matchless sacrifices for the noble cause since seven decades, she added.

Nuzhat Pathan said Pakistan being a responsible state was supporting the Kashmir cause politically, morally and diplomatically besides comprehensively highlighting the issue at all available forums.

She strongly condemned the torture, violence, genocide and bloodbath of the oppressed Kashmiris perpetrating by Indian troops to suppress the indigenous movement.