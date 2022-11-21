World leaders acknowledged Pak role at UN summit: Faisal Karim Kundi

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday said that world leaders have acknowledged the positive role of Pakistan at the U.N. summit in Egypt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday said that world leaders have acknowledged the positive role of Pakistan at the U.N. summit in Egypt.

Talking to ptv, Faisal Karim Kundi said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs deserved applause for successful diplomacy, likewise, the minster of climate change for playing key role, he added.

Faisal Karim Kundi reaffirmed the government's strong commitment to fully rehabilitate the flood-affected people.

Kundi questioned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan that he should tell the nation that where he had spent the money which was collected for flood victims' relief.

He accused Imran Khan for using donation money for self-projection in the past.