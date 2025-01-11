(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Scholars, academics, and leaders from across the Islamic world on Saturday unanimous call for action, urging governments, religious leaders, and international organizations to collaborate on policies and initiatives that ensure women’s access to education.

They discussed the alignment of women's education with both global conventions and Islamic principles, emphasizing its significance in fostering inclusive development.

Participants stressed that empowering women through knowledge is both a divine mandate and a global imperative for sustainable development.

The vital theme of "Women's Education in International and Islamic Charters" was the focus of a high-profile conference chaired by Sheikh Dr. Nazir Muhammad Ayad, Mufti of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

Sheikh Dr. Nazir Ayad opened the session, stressing the Quranic and prophetic emphasis on education as a universal right.

He highlighted that islam, as one of the earliest proponents of education for all, unequivocally supports the empowerment of women through knowledge. "Educating women is not a privilege; it is an obligation deeply rooted in Islamic jurisprudence and essential for the advancement of society," he remarked.

Prof. Koutoub bin Moustapha Sano, Secretary General of the International Islamic Fiqah academy, underscored the compatibility of international charters on education with Islamic teachings.

He cited examples from Islamic history where women, such as Aisha bint Abu Bakr and Fatima al-Fihri, played pivotal roles as educators and scholars. "Islam champions education as a means of justice and equality, and this principle must guide contemporary efforts to bridge educational disparities for women," he said.

Sheikh Muhammad Al-Hafiz Al-Nahwi, President of the Islamic Cultural Coalition in Mauritania and West Africa, called for the integration of cultural awareness into educational policies.

He argued that respecting local traditions while promoting women’s education would foster greater acceptance and success of such initiatives. "Education tailored to cultural realities is the cornerstone for creating empowered and resilient Muslim societies," he stated.

Dr. Mohammed Hamleili Boujemaa Al Bashari, Secretary General of the World Muslim Communities Council, highlighted the role of global collaboration in advancing women's education.

He encouraged Muslim-majority countries to draw inspiration from international charters like the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) while adhering to Islamic ethics. "Women’s education is a shared responsibility and a bridge to global harmony," he emphasized.

Professor Anis Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor of Riphah International University, Pakistan, delved into the transformative potential of women’s education in nation-building.

He argued that the misinterpretation of religious texts has often hindered progress and called for greater awareness campaigns to counter such narratives.

"When women are educated, societies become more prosperous, peaceful, and progressive—this is a truth supported by both Islamic principles and global research," he said.

Professor Hina Tayyaba Khalil, Vice-Chancellor of PIFD Lahore, stressed the economic and social gains of empowering women through education.

Drawing on examples from Pakistan, she pointed out that investment in girls’ education leads to long-term benefits for families and communities.

"International and Islamic charters together create a robust framework for advocating women’s education as a fundamental right and a social necessity," she noted.